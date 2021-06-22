Team GB is commemorated on a 50p coin issued by the Royal Mint ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The creation of an official Team GB commemorative 50p coin honoring Britain’s Olympic competitors has been announced.

The coin is available in gold, silver, brilliant uncirculated, and color printed varieties from the Royal Mint as the nation rallies behind sporting heroes competing for gold in Tokyo.

The coin was designed by The Royal Mint’s senior designer David Knapton and first appears in the Mint’s annual series for 2020.

The new coin, which was developed in 2020 and will be struck in 2021, can be purchased individually for £10 for a brilliant uncirculated version to £1,005 for a gold proof coin.

The coin commemorating the postponed Games includes a 2020 graphic on the reverse, with the year of creation listed as 2021 on the obverse.

“We have a rich sporting heritage in Great Britain, and, inspired by the stories of the athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020, we want to reignite that spirit of unity for Team GB with the launch of the official commemorative coin,” said Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint.

“The design of the coin, with its contemporary sporting icons, flashes of color, and commemorative date on the surface of a 50p, represents the diversity of British sporting talent coming together as one and gives a nod to the vibrancy of the host nation that will resonate with athletes, sports fans, and coin collectors ahead of the greatest sporting show on earth,” says the statement.

“Our licensing agreement with the Royal Mint has gone from strength to strength, and it gives me great pleasure to launch the official Team GB coin so that fans can show their support for their sporting heroes by owning a special commemorative keepsake with just over a month until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” said Paul Ellis, Team GB’s head of licensing.

The Royal Mint released a set of sporting coins in 2012 to commemorate the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

According to the Mint, these Olympic coins become some of the most collectible 50ps.