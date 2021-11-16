‘Team Bannon all the way,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed her support for Steve Bannon, who appeared in federal court on January 6 in response to his failure to answer a subpoena from the committee.

Greene is a frequent contributor on Steve Bannon’s right-wing podcast, The War Room, and has opposed the congressional House committee’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disturbances in the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Bannon, 67, surrendered to authorities on Monday following his federation, according to the freshman Georgia Republican.