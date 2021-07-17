Teachers will be relieved to learn that Ireland will begin accepting non-essential travel on July 19th.

After the country stated that non-essential travel will be welcomed from July 19, a Liverpool teacher expressed her relief at finally being allowed to arrange a vacation back to her beloved Ireland.

Pauline Ronan, 44, lives in Crosby but was born and raised in Newry, where her parents and extended family still reside.

The Notre Dame professor had moved to Liverpool 19 years before and flew back to Ireland on a regular basis. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, she has only seen her parents and sisters once since March 2020.

“It feels like a heavy heart, and even though you could be sitting in a pretty busy place or there might be people around you, it still seems like there’s something missing,” she explained to the ECHO.

After a brief illness, Liverpool nightclub DJ ‘Double Decks Dave’ passed away.

“I believe the big problem for a long time was that kind of FOMO, fear of missing out, and fear of being forgotten,” Pauline, one of six sisters, added. I think the fear of being forgotten is a major element for someone who lives away from home.”

She last saw her parents in December on a two-day excursion to their village on the Northern Ireland-Ireland border.

During that visit, Pauline surprised her parents, she told the ECHO. “We hadn’t told our parents because we didn’t want to raise their expectations only to have them dashed,” she explained. So I went back to my sister’s house and called my mother and father the next morning.

“My mother was in tears since it’s obviously a difficult time for them as well.”

Pauline is now arranging a trip to Ireland in a few weeks to see her relatives for the first time.

They’re going on a three-and-a-half-week vacation in August, in a cottage they reserved a year ago and have already had to postpone four or five times.

Pauline’s husband Kevin told the ECHO about the excitement: “Our son is counting down.” He’s aware that it’s been 16 days. He’ll tally them up. ‘Right, it’ll be 15 days before I fly back to Ireland tomorrow,’ he’ll remark.

“And. The summary comes to a close.