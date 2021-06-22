‘Teachers want to inspire students to take action to combat climate change,’ says one.

According to a survey, more than half of teachers in England support teaching students to take active action against climate change.

The University of Bristol led the study, which polled 626 primary and secondary school teachers across England about their views on climate change education.

Teachers were almost unanimous in their support for a climate change curriculum that was action-oriented and integrated across subjects, beginning with early primary school conservation programs.

In addition, 54 percent of those polled agreed that involvement in civil disobedience should be extended to secondary school students.

According to the study, 72 percent of respondents were already teaching or talking about climate change with their kids, which was published in the journal Environmental Education Research.

“Teachers want their pupils to be informed in how they think and what they do about the climate emergency,” said lead author Professor Paul Howard-Jones.

“They are ready and willing to move forward with radical, action-oriented educational programs that will empower kids to lead our response to climate change.”

According to a recent Ipsos poll, only 42% of instructors in the United States are educating or discussing climate change with their students.

In sum, 97 percent of teachers in England believe people are to blame for climate change, compared to 39 percent in the United States.

Climate change was deemed more vital by 19 percent of teachers in England than science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects for further financing.

Climate change, on the other hand, would be prioritized by only 5% of instructors in the United States.

“Despite being under-represented in the National Curriculum, climate change is something many young people are enthusiastic about,” said Prof Howard-Jones of Bristol University’s School of Education and Cabot Institute for the Environment.

“Greta Thunberg has inspired schoolchildren by demonstrating the necessity of nonviolent protest in raising awareness of the climate catastrophe and spurring individual and large-scale change.

“They’ve also witnessed the techniques of organizations like Extinction Rebellion, and many have already become activists.

“Our research indicates that teachers are prepared to support their activism through an action-oriented approach to Climate. (This is a short article)