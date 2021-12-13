Teachers scramble for dollar bills in South Dakota in the viral video ‘Dash for Cash.’

At the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey game on Saturday, South Dakota instructors battled for fistfuls of a $5,000 cash pile, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

In the first “Dash for Cash” event, ten Sioux Falls area teachers competed to retrieve as many $1 notes as they could from a mound of cash on a rug in the middle of the ice rink in under five minutes.

CU Mortgage Direct contributed the funds, which will be used to purchase items for the instructors’ classrooms.

The event’s footage has begun to circulate on Twitter, with one video having been seen over 5 million times. To the joy of hockey fans in the stadium, the video showed teachers collecting the money and cramming it into their shirts and trousers as swiftly as possible.

The event's footage has begun to circulate on Twitter, with one video having been seen over 5 million times. To the joy of hockey fans in the stadium, the video showed teachers collecting the money and cramming it into their shirts and trousers as swiftly as possible.

He stated, ” “With everything that has happened in the previous few years with teachers and everything, we felt it would be a great idea to do something as a group for the teachers. Teachers in this area, and teachers in general, deserve whatever they get.” CU Mortgage Direct has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Teachers’ pay in South Dakota have consistently been among the lowest in the US over the past five years, according to South Dakota Public Broadcasting, citing data from the 2021 South DakotaTeacher Compensation Review Board report.

South Dakota was placed 50th in the United States for teacher wages in 2019-2020 by the National Education Association. The state was ranked 48th in 2018-19, 47th in 2017-18, and 48th in 2016-17.

The average income for South Dakota teachers has risen in recent years, from $40,023 in 2013-2014 to $48,984 in 2019-2020, however this rise is fairly in pace with the annual rate of inflation.

