Teachers in South Dakota are scrambling for $1 bills, and a community event has drawn criticism online.

A tournament pitting South Dakota teachers against each other in an ice rink for a chance to win $5,000 has sparked outrage on social media.

The “Dash for Cash” tournament began on Saturday. It pitted ten Sioux Falls teachers against each other in a race to collect as many single-dollar bills as possible from a pit in under five minutes. CU Mortgage Direct provided the funds, which were intended to benefit the teachers’ schools and classrooms.

“We felt it was an excellent collective thing to do for the teachers,” Ryan Knudson, Director of Business Development and Marketing for CU Mortgage Direct, told the Argus Leader, “with all that has gone on for the last couple of years with teachers and everything.”

Teachers were seen scrambling in a pit to collect the money in a video of the competition. While an audience roared in the background, they gathered up banknotes and placed them into their T-shirts and hats.

“The instructors in this area, and any teacher,” Knudson continued, “deserve everything they get.”

Alexandria Kuyper, a participant and fifth-grade teacher, said it was “awesome” when the community provided such an opportunity. According to USA Today, Kuyper added that most of the time, teachers had to pay out of pocket for the supplies they needed for their classes.

Participants stated that they want to use the funds to purchase document cameras so that they may upload courses to the internet or to purchase flexible seating for their classroom, such as standing desks.

On social media, critics labeled the game “demeaning” and the competition “dystopian.”

“For the pleasure of a gathering, teachers were seen on their hands and knees clutching $1 dollars to buy classroom materials. Yeah, it’s quite upbeat and enjoyable, not at all dystopian “According to one Twitter user.

Following the backlash on social media, the mortgage company and the USHL team issued a joint statement apologizing.

According to Reuters, they stated, “Although our objective was to give a pleasant and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be humiliating and insulting to the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole.”

The gesture was well-intentioned, according to Tim Eckart, president of the Sioux Falls Instruction Association, but the episode underscored how instructors must work with limited resources to provide great education to pupils.