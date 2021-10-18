Teachers in Liverpool are being asked to double-check that they are not being followed.

After anti-vaccine activists targeted schools around Liverpool, teachers have been advised to “ensure they are not being watched.”

Last week, “two males and a girl” attempted to “issue notices” on senior school staff while attempting to record the discussions.

From Thursday, seven schools in Liverpool will be targeted, according to the city council.

While the schools were not named, according to The Washington Newsday, the head teacher of St Francis Xavier’s College in Woolton was approached as part of the event.

Following the approval of covid vaccinations for youngsters aged 12 to 15, a small number of conspiracy theorists have turned their attention to schools.

The approval of parents or guardians is essential, yet if parental consent is refused, the child may still be vaccinated if they want the shot and are determined to be capable of making their own decision.

Teachers in Liverpool and Knowsley have received notices urging them to be careful and avoid being “tailgated” when entering the school.

Merseyside Police has additional officers watching schools, according to the emails.

“We can confirm that seven secondary schools in Liverpool have been visited by individuals asking to’serve’ headteachers with documents,” a Liverpool Council official told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve advised head teachers on how to handle these occurrences to ensure the safety of students and staff, and Merseyside Police are alerted as soon as an incident occurs,” said the department.

In the vast majority of situations, the covid vaccinations have been demonstrated to be safe and efficacious.

Jonathon Jones, the city’s head of education, said last week that student consent for vaccines is currently “about 50%,” with nurses from Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust implementing the program in schools.