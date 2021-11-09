Teachers in Colorado instructed students to tape masks to their faces.

Teachers at a middle school in Colorado encouraged kids to use tape to keep their face masks in place, according to a school district in Colorado.

Following complaints last month that students at Chinook Trail Middle School were being told to glue their masks to their faces or that teachers were taping the masks to their faces directly, Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs said on Tuesday that it had finished an inquiry.

According to a statement addressed to the middle school community by the school’s principal, Tom Andrew, an internal inquiry revealed that teachers did not tape the masks to students’ faces directly, but did breach school rules. The Colorado Springs-based news station KKTV got Andrew’s letter.

“While we discovered that teachers did not tape any student’s mask to their face,” Andrew wrote, “we did discover that teachers directed students to tape their mask to their face; and students felt they were forced, by a teacher, to tape their mask to their face.”

According to the letter, the inquiry entailed interviewing and taking testimonies from more than 100 students and ten employees. “The judgments made and the conclusion of the investigation,” Andrew said, “disappointed” school administrators. Andrew’s letter went on to claim that detailed information about the probe was unavailable owing to “sensitive” personnel information. He said, “However, I can disclose that our teachers and school leadership met with the student pod this morning to discuss the matter and answer any questions,” adding that counselors would be available to meet with students as needed.

Academy District 20 did not mandate students to wear masks in class at the start of the fall semester, but encouraged them to do so. All kids in preschool through high school will be required to wear masks “when in indoor classroom settings or other large group indoor meetings,” according to the district’s announcement at the end of September. On September 27, the new mask requirement went into force.

After more than 2,000 students and personnel in the district were forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure during the first six weeks of school, the decision to enforce masks in indoor school settings was made. This is a condensed version of the information.