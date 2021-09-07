Teachers claim that extremist ideologies are prevalent in England’s classrooms.

According to a survey, extreme attitudes such as racism, homophobia, and conspiracy theories are common in English schools.

According to professors from the University College London (UCL) Institute of Education, schools lack the tools and skills to teach students how to discuss and reject harmful ideas.

Their report, released just days before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States, claims that schools’ efforts to help young people build resilience to extremism are “highly varied” due to limited curriculum space – and that in some cases, their approach to the issue is “tokenistic.”

Researchers interviewed 96 English teachers as part of a study commissioned by the education charity Since 9/11, and discovered that teachers are concerned about the rise in students viewing harmful content online.

The revelations come as MI5’s leader claimed that officers are looking into youngsters as young as 13 who are suspected of being involved in extreme right-wing terrorism.

Director-general Ken McCallum said in July that the involvement of minors is a “growing trend in MI5’s counter-terrorist case work” and is becoming increasingly prevalent in investigations into extreme right-wing groups.

The majority of the teachers interviewed by the researchers stated they had heard students express far-right extremist beliefs, as well as “extreme views on women” and Islamophobia, in their classrooms.

Nearly nine out of ten teachers have seen students debate conspiracy theories, including the idea that Bill Gates, the American business billionaire, “controls people via microchips in Covid vaccinations.”

Teachers expressed concerns about their students’ internet exposure to extreme beliefs, noting that it has been “exacerbated by the epidemic and lockdowns” – and the research argues that conspiracy theories and online disinformation “is a growing issue that need examination.”

The study also discovered that many teachers avoid discussing issues related to extremism in the classroom for fear of making a mistake, “particularly on concerns of race.”

As part of the study, researchers conducted in-depth interviews with English and Religious Education teachers, as well as a survey of teachers, and evaluated a literature review of research evaluating how schools create resilience to extremism in students in England.

Almost every teacher polled said they have faced "hateful radicalism" in the classroom.