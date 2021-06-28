Teachers are under “enormous pressure” from parents to change grades.

According to the shadow education secretary, parents are asking instructors to revise their children’s grades if they are unhappy with what was originally provided.

Kate Green says she’s heard “too many” stories from school officials about “enormous” pressure from parents who want their children’s scores to improve.

Many teachers, kids, and families, she added, are already concerned about the potential for “chaos” and “confrontation” this summer.

“Young people and their parents are worried about whether they will obtain the grades they need for the next stage of their lives, whether that is in university, college, an apprenticeship, or the workplace,” Ms Green said at the Festival of Education.

“Students have worked for years to get to this position, but many are worried that their efforts will be undone in another summer of exam mayhem that everyone, save the government, could see coming months ago.”

Teachers and school leaders across the country, she said, are “desperate to do the right thing” for their pupils in “extremely difficult” conditions.

“They want to be fair, and they want to make sure that young people can move on to the next part of their lives.

“However, the government’s inability to put in place a viable strategy has put education workers under tremendous strain, compounding already untenable workloads and placing them on the front lines of a system that many worry will cause discord and confrontation between teachers, kids, and parents.

“Because, while the government has stated that it supports teachers and would support them throughout the process, the truth is that they have been left to bear the brunt of a system that I am concerned will fail to deliver fairness,” she said.

“I’ve received too many accounts from teachers and school leaders concerned about significant pressure coming from parents to change grades if they’re not content with the grade their child is awarded,” Ms Green told the online festival.

“I’ve overheard pupils compare notes on the various ways they’ve been graded.

"The inconsistency, not simply from one place to the next, or.