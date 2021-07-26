Teachers and the school have reached an agreement to end the walkout.

A planned strike at a Wirral school has been canceled.

Teachers at Kingsway Primary School in Wallasey voted for six days of strike action last November due to concerns about hygiene.

The teachers, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), claimed they had to clean toilets with buckets of water since the school did not have flowing water.

Peter Middleman, the NEU regional secretary at the time, stated the school had poor sanitation and hygiene, with the hand washing procedure for pupils being less sophisticated than it should be, which was a severe worry in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, as progress was achieved in negotiations between the Union, Kingsway Primary, and Wirral Council, the initial component of this strike plan was called off a few weeks later.

The NEU has just stated that the school’s strike has come to an end.

The Union claimed it was able to negotiate an agreement with the school and the local government to resolve various issues with which it was unhappy.

“Our members have agreed to pause past strike actions over their concerns for the health and safety of staff and kids to allow for additional consideration and consultation,” said Bora Oktas, NEU regional officer.

“We have approached these discussions in a constructive manner with the goal of resolving this disagreement amicably.

“Progress has been achieved in those talks thanks to our members’ persistence and hard work, and they have now agreed to legally conclude their dispute.”

“On behalf of everyone in the NEU, we congratulate our Kingsway members,” Mr Oktas concluded.

“I am especially proud of our members, who have worked relentlessly to protect the youngsters and vulnerable employees in the school during these tough Covid times, and have provided quality teaching and care to the students at Kingsway Primary.”

“The value of promoting good industrial relations and acting on the professional concerns of staff has been highlighted at Kingsway over the last eight months, and we congratulate everyone who has contributed, including our members, the new school leadership, and the local authority,” Mr Middleman said.

“We have faith in the school’s ability to produce exceptional students.”

