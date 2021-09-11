Teacher is seen on video calling a student a ‘piece of s**t’ for allegedly wearing a mask incorrectly.

When a teacher saw a kid putting his mask below his nose, he was threatened with in-school suspension and referred to him as a “piece of s**t.” The incident was captured on camera by a cellphone and has now gone popular on Twitter. The teacher has resigned, according to school administrators.

On September 5, TikTok’s Libs shared the video to its Twitter account. The video has already been viewed over 300,000 times. The video’s source was not identified in the account.

“My friend had his mask under his nose, and this Karen went crazy,” the captions said. I got up in front of him and cuzed [sic]him.”

The teacher threatens to call the cops at the start of the video. When asked if he’s serious, the teacher replies, “Yeah, man, I’m serious.” Enough is enough. As soon as I turned the corner, I knew you’d take off your mask.”

It’s unclear whether the student took off his mask or not. The student is wearing a mask in the single frame where he is visible; however, our website was unable to determine whether he put it on before or after the heated exchange.

The teacher urges the student to “enjoy” his in-school punishment as he walks away. Before rounding the corner and disappearing from view, he calls him a “piece of s**t.”

The instructor was identified as Scott Grigoletto of Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, Illinois, according to the account.

Glenbard North principal John Mensik issued a statement on the event on Wednesday.

“It is critical that we continue to foster a positive school culture based on mutual respect. “You may have seen or heard of a video about a Glenbard North student and staff member,” he said.

“Please be aware that this matter is being looked into. I beg that you put your trust in us to manage this matter properly,” he concluded.

On August 4, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declared that all schools in the state would be obliged to follow special mask regulations. The government stated in a press release:

“In preparation for the start of the new school year and in response to the highly contagious Delta variety, all students, teachers, and administrators are being asked to. This is a condensed version of the information.