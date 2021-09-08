Teacher is accused of taping a face mask to a child’s face after he forgets to put it on.

A mother in Las Vegas, Nevada, is demanding that a substitute teacher from the Clark County School District (CCSD) quit after she allegedly taped face masks to her pupils’ faces.

According to Fox 5, the woman claimed that an unidentified substitute teacher at Carolyn S. Reedom Elementary School in Mountain’s Edge glued her 9-year-old child’s face mask to his face after he got up to drink water and forgot to put it back on.

“He went to grab a drink of water and forgot to put on his mask. The teacher did not tell him to put his mask back on or send him to the office; instead, she dragged him up in front of the entire class and taped the mask across the top of his face,” the mother was cited as saying by the site.

“I was enraged, enraged. I was concerned for my son’s social future, given the fact that the entire class was laughing,” she explained.

Before the fourth grader went to the office to pick up homework he had forgotten at home that had been dropped off by his father, the teacher allegedly placed a second layer of tape from the fourth grader’s nose to his forehead.

“One of the administrators observed the tape on his face when he went to the office to pick up that homework,” the mother explained. According to reports, the administrator removed the tape and informed the principal, who went to the classroom to investigate.

“She spotted another pupil with tape on their face who she thought was my son,” the mother explained.

According to the woman’s son, other children had their masks glued to their faces in the substitute teacher’s classroom since the beginning of the school year.

The mother stated, “He says he recalls up to five.”

Since July, the school system has imposed face masks in all schools, regardless of age or COVID-19 vaccination status, according to The New York Post.

According to Fox 5, the mother stated that the incident was not a political matter and that she supports mask mandates, but that 9-year-olds like her son should never be punished in that fashion because they claimed to be forgetful.

“It’s insane. “Corporal punishment should not be used in schools,” the mother stated.

She expressed her desire for the substitute teacher to be. Brief News from Washington Newsday.