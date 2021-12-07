Teacher Gets Kicked Out After Bringing Karaoke Machine To Class And Singing Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

On Friday, a substitute teacher at an Austin high school was told to leave the school grounds after only making it through the first period. For turning the classroom into a makeshift karaoke party and screaming out Britney Spears’ big single “Toxic,” the teacher was expelled. The teacher’s actions were eerily similar to the song he chose to sing in class at Bowie High School. A karaoke machine was brought to a class at Bowie High School by the teacher. According to the New York Post, he then gave the pupils an off-curriculum lesson on how to sing renditions of Spears’ chart-topping tunes.

A pulsing rainbow light show accompanied the performance, which was capped off with deep echo vocal FX.

One of the kids in the class took a video of the teacher’s unique vocal abilities. A producer from KXAN News later published the video on Twitter.

After the event, the teacher was requested to leave immediately after the first session. The occurrence was obviously weird, according to the father of the student who filmed the video, and he praised the school for handling the problem responsibly.

“It was all a little perplexing.” “We had no idea what was going on until our son described it to us,” Andre Abelkis, the father, told the New York Post. “Yes, we were irritated that a substitute teacher would prefer to do something for themselves rather than educate the class. And, yeah, I believe the teacher should have been dismissed.” According to KXAN News, the man was a prankster who simply strolled into the classroom and pretended to be a replacement instructor. According to the Austin Independent School District (AISD), the man was a substitute teacher who had been assigned to cover a class at the high school.

The teacher didn’t have a formal AISD badge on him, but he was allowed to enter the school as a visitor that day, according to AISD. The visitor system, which includes a background check, was used to check him in.

“All procedures were followed; it was simply a case of a substitute not adhering to our procedures,” AISD explained.

The teacher was also ordered to leave because he “wasn’t following [their]best practices,” according to an AISD representative.

“I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, although the lighting are a bit,” an AISD official stated of the sub’s performance. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.