Teacher-assessed grades, according to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, may still be used in 2022.

Gavin Williamson stated that he hopes to return to school examinations in 2022, but revealed that the Government will consult on a contingency plan for next year “primarily based on” teacher-assessed marks.

Mr Williamson told Sky News: “Last academic year, as we moved back to examinations, we conducted an extensive consultation, and in a few weeks, as we return to the winter period, we will conduct another extensive consultation as to the contingency, which will be largely based around teacher-assessed grades.

“However, we sincerely hope that, beginning next year, we will be able to return to a more normal pattern of examinations, but we must always keep in mind that this pandemic, which we have not always been able to predict the course of, has continually changed, and it is absolutely necessary that we have contingencies in place, as we always do.”

When asked about teacher evaluations for next year, he said, “What we are saying is, as you may have seen from our consultation last academic year, we are very much planning to return to examinations as a form of assessment, but we always have to have a contingency plan in place, and that’s why we will be consulting on those plans in the next academic year.”

The education secretary, on the other hand, has stated that he expects institutions to return to face-to-face instruction.

“Universities are autonomous institutions,” he told Sky News. Our direction is clear, and we expect all universities to return to the condition of really delivering courses, lectures, face-to-face, unless there are exceptional circumstances.”

Students in the Liverpool City Region and across the United Kingdom will receive their A-level results today.

Exams were once again canceled in the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has wrecked havoc in the education sector over the last 18 months.

Instead, teachers have assigned grades based on a "range of evidence," which includes mock tests.