Teacher allegedly had multiple sexual encounters with 14-year-old student in car and sent him naked.

A Florida middle school drama teacher was detained many times in her car for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old former pupil.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, has been confirmed as the teacher. According to the Miami Herald, Lopez-Murray and the minor pupil were involved in an alleged connection after the teacher began messaging him about “her feelings toward” him in August, according to a police report.

The student is currently in high school and has not been named.

According to the police report, the two exchanged texts expressing “how much they liked the sex with each other.”

The alleged relationship between the teacher and the youngster was discovered Saturday after the teen’s sister discovered obscene texts and images on his phone.

On his son’s phone, the boy’s father discovered nude images of Lopez-Murray.

Lopez-Murray, who has taught at Hialeah Middle School for four years, has been sacked by the Miami-Dade school administration, according to the Miami Herald.

“All employees are required to complete training and follow the District’s Standards of Ethical Conduct policy. “It’s sad that, despite our best efforts, some people’ actions are inconsistent with what is expected of them,” the district said.

According to the New York Post, Lopez-Murray was charged with lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, and participating in a sexual act with a kid.

During questioning, the youngster informed Hialeah police investigators that he and Lopez-Murray met for coffee after Lopez-Murray sent him the texts. They became involved in many sex activities on multiple dates after the meeting.

A teacher in Arizona was arrested last year for having sex with a student. The school teacher and a student were “involved in an inappropriate relationship,” according to a police report at the time. Garrett Sweetland, a 23-year-old instructor, was named as the suspect. According to a news release at the time, “investigators were able to determine that the two had been engaged in sexual actions on many times throughout the period of the alleged relationship.” The Quartzsite Police Department arrested and booked Garrett Sweetland for ten counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor under ARS. 13-1405B, a Class 2 Felony, according to the press release.