Taylor Swift’s Grammy-Winning Pop Singer Celebrates Her Birthday With 5 Hit Singles

On Monday, Taylor Swift, the 11-time Grammy Award-winning American pop artist, turns 32 years old. Swift won the first Grammy when she was barely 20 years old, making her the show’s youngest winner ever.

Since then, the crooner has never looked back in her career, achieving greater success with songs inspired by her own personal experiences.

Swift’s singing career began when she was nine years old. The country music legend was born in Pennsylvania but subsequently relocated to Nashville to pursue her career. Her self-titled debut, which she released when she was 16, was certified seven times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America due to its tremendous sales.

Swift’s song “Our Song” reached the top of the US Hot Country Songs list when she was 18 years old, and her other big singles followed in the years after.

Here are some of the singer’s popular tunes that have helped her achieve remarkable success over the years to commemorate her birthday.

Willow: From the album Evermore, this song features an acoustic groove that is reminiscent of Lana Del Rey’s hip-hop-influenced debut Born To Die. Willow is a love ballad with metaphorical references to the singer’s mental state.

Love Story: The song, which was published in 2008, was inspired by Romeo and Juliet’s epic love story. The video song is essentially a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic literature. With over 90 million streams to date, Love Story is Swift’s most successful track in the United Kingdom.

Lover: The Lover is the singer’s eighth studio album and her first since she parted ways with her former label, Big Machine Records. Contentment, infatuation, adoration, passion, and heartbreak are all covered in this earworm.

Back to December is Taylor Swift’s dedication to Twilight star Taylor Lautner, with whom she had a romance that ended in divorce. Swift was apparently reminiscing over a December night when Lautner “brought her roses and she left them there to perish” with lyrics like “I miss your tan skin, your sweet grin.” Enchanted is a song from her third studio album, “Speak Now,” about the singer’s crush on someone after meeting them for the first time.