Taylor Swift will go on late-night TV in the United States to promote her re-released Red album.

Taylor Swift will go on late-night television in the United States to promote the re-released edition of her Red album.

The pop sensation is gearing up to release Red (Taylor’s Version), the latest step in her bid to reclaim control of her discography.

The album will be released on November 12th.

To celebrate the new version of Red’s release, Swift will appear on episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers on November 11th.

She’ll then perform on Saturday Night Live as part of another album marketing event.

With singles like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, and 22, the original version of Red was released in 2012 to critical praise and worldwide chart-topping success.

Swift, 31, started re-recording her first six studio albums after her former record label sold the original recordings.

Scooter Braun, a well-known talent manager, purchased the music’s rights, much to Swift’s chagrin.

The vocalist generated fresh masters and regained financial and creative control of the content by re-recording the albums.

In April, she published Taylor’s Version of Fearless, which featured never-before-heard tracks.

New material will be included in the new edition of Red, as well as a 10-minute rendition of the fan-favorite hit All Too Well.