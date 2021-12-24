Taxis in the region are subjected to safety inspections by the police.

Merseyside Police officers performed safety checks on taxis in the region on Thursday night (December 23) to ensure that they complied with the law.

After problems were detected, police halted several cabs, some of which were registered outside of Merseyside, and issued advice and suspension letters.

The inspections come as police advise partygoers to take advantage of public transportation and taxi services throughout the holiday season to avoid the dangers of drunk or drugged driving.

Inspector Carl McNulty, director of Merseyside Police’s Road Policing Unit, stated earlier this month: “It is not a good idea to drink or use drugs before driving. Leave your keys at home and take a cab, a designated non-drinking driver, public transportation, or stay the night. Consider the implications of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — a car accident or a conviction can destroy many lives, including your own.”