Taxi fares in Sefton are scheduled to increase by nearly 25%.

Taxi rates in Sefton might increase by up to 24% starting in December.

If plans approved by Sefton Council’s licensing committee tonight, November 1, the cost of riding in one of Sefton’s 271 Hackney taxis might rise for the first time since March 2017.

For Hackney fares across the borough, there are three tariffs, the lowest of which is the day rate, with prices starting at £3.50 for the first mile.

If proposed approved at Bootle Town Hall tonight, they may rise by 20% to £4.20 for the first mile starting in December.

Tariff 2 could see a 23 percent hike from £4.20 to £5.25 for the night rate, while Tariff 3, which goes into force over the Christmas season, might see a 24 percent increase from £5.10 to £6.30.

Tariffs at two, three, and four miles might increase by 9 to 17 percent depending on the time and day.

The plans also call for waiting costs to be standardized across all rates at 25p per minute. Currently, waiting rates range from 20p to 30p, depending on when someone travels.

Higher weekend charges might also be implemented considerably earlier, starting at 7 p.m. rather than 11 p.m.

“This is to encourage drivers to better service these times surrounding the night time economy by increased usage of the current Hackney Carriage fleet at the weekends,” according to a statement from trade representatives included in the report, as well as to ensure maintenance and renewal of the borough’s cabs.

According to a study prepared ahead of tonight’s licensing meeting, the proposed tariff increases are necessary due to rising living costs since the previous fee increase in 2017.

According to the report, the borough’s 10% decline in Hackney drivers is attributable to “driver migration” to private hire cars, which have already seen fare prices rise.

People will have fourteen days to submit any objections if the ideas are approved at tonight's meeting, and if none are received, the new fare will be implemented.