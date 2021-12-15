Taxi driver facing a ‘terrible’ time because he is unable to work due to the ‘situation.’

Taxi drivers, who are struggling to make ends meet, have been ‘forgotten about’ throughout the pandemic, according to a concerned driver.

The battle for drivers in sections of Merseyside who are facing being laid off owing to massive delays continues in what has been termed as the industry’s worst crisis ever.

Drivers claimed they’re in the middle of a constant conflict that’s causing them a lot of tension and anxiety.

Taxi drivers are ‘weeping’ and ‘begging for money,’ according to The Washington Newsday, because they are unable to work owing to system delays, and ‘everyone is hurting.’

One taxi driver in the Sefton area claimed his badge is set to expire on January 13, 2022, but he has no clue if he will be able to renew it in time because he is unable to contact Sefton Council.

John, who did not want his last name revealed, said: “Drivers are quite concerned about what is going to happen; we may lose our jobs.

“I know a guy who’s been out of work for 10 weeks because he doesn’t have a badge, and the same thing happens with license plates. It’s a never-ending war, and no matter what you do, you’ll be faced with complete silence.

“It creates the idea that we are tough, but we are continuously being beaten down. We are instructed not to contact the council and they will contact us, if we do contact them we don’t get an answer.

“It is a catastrophe in terms of taxi drivers being unable to work, but there is no shortage of drivers. People are unable to work.

“People are also double and triple booking firms and not canceling, resulting in us going on assignments with no shows. We’re told to sign on the dotted line, but some people aren’t eligible.

“It’s astonishing how bad things have gotten.”

John, who has worked as a cab driver for two years, is concerned that he will not be able to renew his license in time and will be out of work in the new year.

He continued, ” “We’ve been fighting this pandemic for a long time. I was unable to do so during the first lockdown.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”