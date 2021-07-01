Tax charges are expected to be filed against Trump’s firm and his finance chief.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is said to have surrendered to authorities ahead of expected accusations against him and his company.

At roughly 6.20 a.m. local time, Weisselberg was observed coming into a courthouse in downtown Manhattan with his counsel.

On Thursday, prosecutors in New York are likely to release the first criminal indictment in a two-year probe into Mr Trump’s financial operations, accusing his namesake company and Weisselberg of tax offenses involving employee fringe perks.

According to two persons familiar with the situation, the charges remained sealed on Wednesday night but were set to be revealed ahead of an afternoon arraignment at a state court in Manhattan.

At this point in the inquiry, which is being led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, there is no indication that Mr Trump will be charged.

Mr Trump did not respond to reporters’ shouted questions about the New York case during his visit to Texas on Wednesday, but earlier in the week, the Republican had blasted the New York prosecutors as “rude, nasty, and totally biased” and said his company’s actions were “standard practice throughout the US business community, and in no way a crime,” saying his company’s actions were “standard practice throughout the US business community, and in no way a crime.”

The proposed costs were believed to be tied to perks provided to top employees by the corporation, such as usage of residences, automobiles, and school tuition.

Mr. Vance, who is set to leave office at the end of the year, has been investigating a wide range of issues involving Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization.

His office has looked into hush money payments made to women on Mr Trump’s behalf, as well as the accuracy of the company’s property appraisals and tax assessments.

Mr Vance has been subpoenaing documents and interrogating company executives and other Trump associates as part of a long effort to obtain Mr Trump’s tax filings.

After her agency discovered evidence of possible criminal wrongdoing while conducting a separate civil investigation into Mr Trump, Ms James assigned two lawyers from her office to collaborate with Mr Vance’s team.

