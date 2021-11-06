Tate Liverpool is hiring, and there’s a big pay package on the table.

Two senior curators are needed to join the team at the famed Tate Liverpool.

Tate Liverpool, which has been located on the Albert Dock since 1988, is one of the largest galleries of modern and contemporary art outside of London.

It combines the Tate Collection of modern and contemporary art with ambitious temporary exhibitions to present the Tate Collection in new and imaginative ways.

The gallery is now hiring senior curators for its Learning and Exhibitions sections.

The Tate’s Exhibitions and Displays department collaborates closely with the Learning department to create programs.

Working on the conception, management, and implementation of a dynamic program of exhibitions and displays is part of the job.

It’s a full-time, permanent position with a salary of up to £45,000.

The deadline for applications is November 22nd at 12 a.m.

Please go here for more information and to apply.

