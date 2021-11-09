Tassimo coffee machines cost £14 at Currys on Black Friday 2021.

Currys has begun their Black Friday sale several weeks ahead of the actual event on November 26.

More than 160 TVs, 26 pairs of headphones, 49 refrigerators freezers, 20 mobile phones, and hundreds of other items were reduced during the retailer’s main Black Friday sale.

A Tassimo pod coffee machine is also included in the bargains, with a discount of more than £50 – however an internet deal means the machine can be had for as little as £14 in the run-up to Black Friday.

Currys normally sells Tassimo coffee machines for £80, but the retailer has slashed the price to just £29. The 0.7-litre devices come in three colors and can brew 80 different types of coffee.

With an internet discount, one may be had for £14 – a saving of £66.

You must be a new member of the Topcashback cashback website. If you sign up here, they’ll give you £15 back on any Black Friday purchase over £15. This means you’ll save an extra £15 on the £29 bargain.

As Currys boosts up their Black Friday offering, the coffee machine isn’t the only deal. The Apple iPhone 13 128GB with 50GB of data on Vodafone is just £36. That’s a £2 monthly savings over the standard rate.

There’s also a £55 discount on a Google Pixel Pro 6 and iPhone 12 bargains. They’re available here.

A Samsung HW-T400 2.0 All-in-One sound bar is now £90, down from £150, and JBL Tune wireless Bluetooth earphones are now £49, both compatible with Apple and Android smartphones. That’s a saving of £60, and it’s the cheapest they’ve been in the last six months.