Targeting civilians was “not personal” but “payback,” according to a man on trial for the 2015 Paris attacks.

According to the Associated Press, a man on trial for his role in the 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people said there was “nothing personal” against the victims, but rather retaliation for French airstrikes against the Islamic State organization.

On November 13, 2015, Salah Abdeslam, the principal defendant in the case, was part of a squad of Islamic State suicide bombers and gunmen who coordinated attacks at multiple Paris locations within minutes of each other. According to the Associated Press, the gunmen targeted the national soccer stadium, café patrons, and the Bataclan concert theater, inflicting the worst attack on France since World War II and one of the worst terror attacks ever seen in the West.

When Abdeslam’s vest malfunctioned, he became the solitary survivor among the terrorists and fled to his homeland of Brussels, Belgium. According to the Associated Press, the defendant wore all black in the custom-built courtroom and did not remove his mask, but for the first time after remaining silent during the inquiry, he recognized his role in the deadly attacks.

A snapshot of the car Abdeslam abandoned in northern Paris after dropping off the three suicide bombers at the national stadium was shown on a screen in the courtroom on Wednesday. The exact target of Abdeslam’s attack remained unknown, but when Islamic State claimed responsibility the next day, it alluded to an attack in the neighborhood where he left the car that never happened.

The two guys Abdeslam hired to transport him from Brussels to Paris in the middle of the night are among the 20 people on trial. Six of them are on trial in their absence.

The executions were a response to French airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, according to Abdeslam, who was detained months after the attacks. France was a member of the multinational coalition that developed when extremists seized huge swaths of both countries’ territory.

“We invaded France, we battled France, and we targeted civilians. “It was nothing personal,” Abdeslam explained. “I understand that my statement may come across as surprising, but it is meant to be sincere toward individuals who are grieving tremendously.”

