Tapes reveal that the NRA was concerned that ‘Hillbilly’ members might embarrass them after Columbine.

According to tapes obtained by NPR and released on Tuesday, leaders of the National Rifle Association (NRA) expressed concern that the organization’s more radical members—dubbed “hillbillies” and “fruitcakes”—would embarrass the gun rights organization in the days following the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

The NRA’s senior leaders, including lobbyist Marion Hammer and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, had a conference call in the aftermath of one of the bloodiest school shootings in US history to debate whether the organization’s annual convention would still be held in Denver.

Hammer and LaPierre were recorded criticizing some of the NRA’s more activist members, who the group feared would be the only ones showing up in the aftermath of the shooting.

“If you take down the exhibit hall, you’ll have nothing left for the media except the members meeting, and you’ll have the wackos… with all kinds of wacky resolutions, all kinds of, dressing up like a bunch of hillbillies and morons. And, and it’s going to be the worst thing you’ve ever seen, “On the tapes, Hammer is heard stating.

“The nuts are most likely to show up at that member gathering without an exhibit hall,” LaPierre says.

Tony Makris, a consultant, adds, “I agree, the fruitcakes are going to show there.”

According to recordings of the discussion, numerous NRA lobbyists were concerned that the Columbine shooting would create a major issue for the group and its mission, especially since the convention was set just days after the tragedy.

“At the same time as they’re burying these children, we’re going to have journalists… running through the exhibit hall, looking at youngsters fondling firearms, which is going to be an awful, horrible, horrific juxtaposition,” says lobbyist Jim Baker.

The tapes show that top NRA officials explored establishing a “million dollar or something” victims’ fund to convey sorrow to people who had been affected by the Columbine shootings without implying that “guns are to blame.”

“What we’re trying to avoid here,” public relations adviser Angus McQueen adds, “is what happened after the Oklahoma City bombing.” This is a condensed version of the information.