Tanker drivers in Liverpool have been awarded a significant salary raise.

According to Unite, a group of tanker drivers in Liverpool has gotten a big wage raise from their company.

Workers employed by Turners (Soham) Ltd on the Cargill contract in Liverpool have received a wage raise of 17.5%.

The 24 tanker drivers who deliver bulk liquid food ingredients to food producers around the UK will receive a backdated rise in all aspects of their pay for the year beginning April 2021.

In addition, paid meal breaks will be increased by 4.55 percent for the drivers.

The workers’ annual wage had climbed from “about 33.95k to 42k,” according to Unite regional officer Steve Gerrard of The Washington Newsday.

“This is a wonderful result for our driver members on the Cargill contract in Liverpool,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said. It exemplifies what can be accomplished when workers get together to form Unite and take a stand.

“However, Turners, the employers, deserve credit for changing their views and making a significantly superior new offer. That sets a good example for the rest of the haulage business in terms of how to pay appropriate salaries.

“For far too long, truck drivers have had to put up with low wages and bad working conditions. Unite is committed to putting its members’ employment, pay, and working conditions first.” The news comes as the UK’s HGV driver shortage continues to cause widespread disruption across the country, with new concerns about empty Christmas stockings following empty petrol pumps and supermarket shelves, according to reports. Unite regional officer Steve Gerrard said: “Our members were determined that they would no longer sit back and take the crumbs that were on offer.” They made it clear that as critical workers who worked throughout the pandemic, they expected a piece of the pie. That slice with the cherry on top is now available.

“Lorry drivers are a vital gear in the economy’s machinery, and they deserve better treatment than they’ve received in recent years.”

A representative from Turners (Soham) Ltd has been contacted for comment.