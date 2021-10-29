Tamil Guardian is a news organization based in Tamil Nadu. Has Instagram been deactivated again after 12 hours?

The Instagram account of Tamil Guardian, a London-based news organization, was deactivated again on Friday, just 12 hours after it was revived.

In a statement, the publication stated, “Our work is critical, and it is being suppressed.”

After the Instagram account was revived, Tamil Guardian reported it posted one breaking news piece “that gathered hundreds of likes within hours.”

“Within 12 hours of reactivating our account, Instagram suddenly disabled Tamil Guardian’s page again, with no warning or explanation,” they said.

According to the article, it has over 19,000 Instagram followers.

The newspaper stated on Friday that it attempted to contact Facebook (now Meta) and Instagram to learn more about the situation, but that no explanation for the account’s repeated deactivation and removal of postings had been received.

The Tamil Guardian noted that it has released an article indicating that the Sri Lankan administration is attempting to silence Tamil people online, including their own outlet, while the state is apparently jailing journalists and suppressing freedom of expression.

Though the publication did not say whether Facebook was involved in the silencing attempts in Sri Lanka, it did say that the site “would be guilty of conspiring with a racist and totalitarian authority.”

“We demand that Meta and Instagram take swift and decisive action. “This cannot go on,” the Tamil Guardian said in a statement.

The Tamil Guardian’s account was first blocked for 48 hours “without warning” before the second removal.

“However, the censorship of Tamil voices on these social media sites must cease immediately.” It’s been going on for far too long and is becoming suffocating. We demand an explanation for why this is happening, as well as a thorough examination of Facebook’s policy regarding Eelam Tamil content on its site,” the publication said in a statement.

This is unacceptably dangerous! The APPG for Tamils will make immediate representations to Instagram regarding this extremely concerning decision. – Elliot Colburn MP (@ElliotColburn) on Twitter: https://t.co/9dfbEgsg9i 28th of October, 2021 The suspension of Tamil Guardian’s Instagram account and posts enraged a number of British and Canadian officials and lawmakers, who demanded on Thursday that Instagram reinstate the paper’s account.

The prohibition was described as “totally” by Elliot Colburn, a British Parliament member and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Tamils. This is a condensed version of the information.