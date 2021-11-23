Tamara Durand, or ‘Dancing Grannie,’ was killed during her first dance with the group at the Waukesha Parade.

A red SUV smashed through a Christmas parade in the suburban Milwaukee town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing three members and one volunteer from a holiday dancing organization for grandmothers. According to the Associated Press, one of the so-called Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who perished in the disaster was performing for the first time with the ensemble.

Tamara Durand, 52, was a hospice chaplain and a former high school and college cheerleader. Because she enjoys dancing, she only saw the Grannies perform once before deciding to join them.

Her husband of eight years, Dave Durand, who was not present for the parade, said she was “very excited” to perform with the ensemble for the first time.

He described her as “completely vibrant” and “happiest” when she was dancing.

Tamara Durand, a mother of three and grandmother of one, volunteered at hospices and hospitals and babysat her grandson so her daughter could finish nursing school. Tamara was described by Dave Durand as a “Energizer Bunny” who went for a morning run and ate “more sugar than a sugar factory.” Companion Dancing Grannies According to investigators, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and LeAnna Owen, 71, were killed in the crash. Wilhelm Hospel, an 81-year-old volunteer who assisted the group with their performances, died as well.

The organization claimed they were “devastated” by the catastrophe and the loss of life in a message posted to Facebook on Monday.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade, putting smiles on people’s faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” according to the post.

Other injured members are in stable condition, according to a message posted Tuesday by the Dancing Grannies, and one was released from the hospital on Monday.

According to investigators, a red SUV driver sped through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, late Sunday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring 48 more. When he drove into the parade route, police claimed he had left the site of a domestic argument and didn’t appear to know anyone in the crowd.

