Talks between the Venezuelan government and its opponents have resumed in Mexico.

Venezuela’s government and opposition met in Mexico City on Friday, with President Nicolas Maduro’s opponents demanding free and fair elections in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

The main opposition coalition declared this week that it would stop its three-year election boycott and vote in November’s municipal and gubernatorial elections.

The action comes after the two sides began talks last month, mediated by Norway and sponsored by Mexico, in an attempt to end the political crisis that has plagued Maduro’s eight-year administration.

In a video shared on social media, opposition leader Juan Guaido stated, “Our goal is to reach an agreement that settles the issue through a free and fair presidential and parliamentary election with guarantees.”

“We all know that there are currently no circumstances in Venezuela for a free and fair election. That is why we have come to Mexico. He stated, “We are trying to achieve these conditions.”

The discussions have a seven-point agenda that includes reducing sanctions, political rights, and electoral guarantees – but not Maduro’s resignation, which the opposition accuses him of rigging his reelection in 2018.

“This round can focus on perhaps the most essential criterion for many actors: impartial international monitoring, which for some is a basic prerequisite to assure that the election outcome will be respected,” said ORC Consultores political analyst Oswaldo Ramirez.

Neither Maduro nor Guaido, who is recognized by more than 60 countries as the country’s president, were expected to join the closed-door discussions, which were set to go until Monday.

According to Telesur, the head of the government delegation’s suggestions would focus on economic and social issues, as well as “the restoration of resources that belong to Venezuela in order to address the needs of the entire people.”

If Maduro, a former bus driver who became president after his mentor Hugo Chavez died in 2013, wants sanctions lifted, the US has urged him to make real preparations to host elections.

Previous negotiations in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and Barbados the following year failed to end the country’s chronic political and economic problems.

“Everything necessary must be done to ensure the success of this negotiation process,” said Freddy Guevara, a senior opposition figure.

The former congressman, who was released last month after being accused of terrorism and treason, stated, “That solution happens when we all swallow our pride.”

The opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable boycotted the 2018 presidential election, in which Maduro was re-elected, as well as the 2020 parliamentary elections, in which it was defeated.