Taliban Warn Foot Soldiers Against Selfies, Sightseeing, and Fashionable Clothes

Afghanistan’s new defense minister recently chastised teenage Taliban foot fighters for taking photos, dressing up, and sightseeing around Kabul, warning that such behavior is “damaging” to the Islamic group’s reputation.

In a speech on Thursday, Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob admonished soldiers after images circulated showing young Taliban militants enjoying the sights and attractions of Afghan cities, many of whom had never lived in a city.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob warned soldiers, “Stick to the responsibilities you have been assigned.” “You are jeopardizing our standing, which was earned through the blood of our martyrs.”

Mawlawi Yaqoob also chastised Taliban soldiers for snapping photographs with senior members of the group, claiming that the images could undermine the Taliban’s security if they were shared on social media.

Taliban fighters should improve their look and guarantee that their beards, hair, and clothing comply with Islamic norms, according to the military minister.

According to the BBC, the Taliban have previously forbidden hairdressers from shaving or trimming beards in Afghanistan’s Helmand region, claiming that it violates an interpretation of Islamic law.

According to the Journal, recent images of Taliban men donning contemporary hairstyles, smart attire and sunglasses, and high-top sneakers have sparked outrage among the country’s extremely conservative leadership.

“This is the behavior of the puppet regime’s warlords and gangsters,” Mawlawi Yaqoob remarked, referring to the previous US-backed Afghan government overthrown by the Taliban. “God forbid, if we continue to act like this, we will lose our Islamic system.”

Thousands of young Taliban men from around the country were dispatched to Kabul after the Afghan republic collapsed on August 15, prompting Mawlawi Yaqoob’s remarks.

Taliban fighters have reportedly conducted violent crimes reminiscent of the group’s prior leadership in the 1990s, including many assaults on women and political assassinations in the last month.

The Taliban reportedly hung a dead body from a crane in the heart of a city square in Herat, Afghanistan, on Saturday. According to the Associated Press, this was the first public execution since the group gained control.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a co-founder of the Taliban and the organization’s primary enforcer of sharia law in the 1990s, died last week. This is a condensed version of the information.