Taliban Spox Denies Hunting US Afghan Allies, Claims Criminals Could Pose as Taliban

On MSNBC on Monday, a Taliban spokesman rejected claims that the group’s militants were marching through freshly conquered cities in Afghanistan, searching for anybody who could have cooperated with the Americans and sometimes kidnapping women and children.

Suhail Shaheen was questioned by MSNBC presenter Ayman Mohyeldin, who said, “You say your forces provide protection.” And we’ve been receiving calls and texts from folks who claim the Taliban and their militants have gone house to home looking for people who worked as translators alongside the Americans, and in some cases, taking young women and children as brides for their fighters. Is it true that you dispute such allegations?”

“Yes, I categorically refute that someone goes door to door pretending to be Taliban. Shaheen responded, “They aren’t Taliban.”

“They could be former NBS agents or spoilers pretending as Taliban to defame us, but they are not Taliban since we have a clear policy. No one is allowed to enter anyone’s home, according to the rules. People’s property, honor, and lives are safeguarded,” he continued.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.