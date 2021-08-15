Taliban Says It Wants a ‘New Chapter’ in US-Taliban Cooperation

A Taliban-led Afghanistan would seek “a new chapter in cooperation” with the US, a Taliban spokesperson said on Sunday, in an apparent attempt to reassure the world community as rebel forces approached Kabul’s gates.

Suhail Shaheen stated that foreign diplomats would not be detained, implying that they should remain in the country, and that there would be no retaliation against those who worked for the administration, as police officers, or as interpreters.

Shaheen, a member of the Taliban’s negotiation team, told BBC News, “It will be a new chapter in cooperation.” “They [the United States]are welcome to participate. We want to have good relations with the US.”

Military helicopters have been used by the US to carry roughly 1,400 officials and diplomats from the heavily protected embassy to Kabul airport.

‘We won’t harm them, they should stay,’ Shaheen replied when asked about diplomats. Everyone should keep doing the work they’ve been doing in the past.”

Taliban fighters landed on the outskirts of tense Kabul—the last stronghold of the Afghan government—on Sunday, after a swift, largely unchallenged push through areas controlled by the Afghan government prior to the US withdrawal.

Sharia Law is very strict.

The group has stated that it does not aim to capture the city by force, and that talks for a reasonably peaceful transfer of power are now underway, with Shaheen reaffirming the party’s desire to avoid more bloodshed.

Previously, the Taliban maintained a severe form of sharia law, which included public executions and floggings, the prohibition of Western books and films, and the exclusion of women from working and studying.

The Taliban has denied that if it regains control of the country, it will return to such practices, and Shaheen has stated that women should not be afraid.

He stated, “We respect women’s rights.” “We urge people to stay in their houses, not to leave, and not to be concerned about anything. They are humans, and they may go to work like they always have.”

Withdrawal is defended by Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has defended President Joe Biden’s plan to pull all American troops out of Afghanistan.

Blinken told CNN that the US met its goals of apprehending Osama bin Laden and ending the war on terror.