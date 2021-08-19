Taliban Resistance Leader in Afghanistan Calls on the West to “Supply Us Without Delay”

The chairman of Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front (NRFA) has urged western countries to support the NRFA’s armed fight against the Taliban “immediately.”

Following the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul last weekend, Ahmad Massoud stated his mujahideen fighters in the Panjshir Valley in the north of the nation, which he called the “final stronghold of Afghan freedom,” “are prepared to once again take on the Taliban.”

He claimed that “stores of ammunition and arms” accumulated over decades had been bolstered by equipment and soldiers from the Afghan Special Forces and regular army, who had been “disgusted” by their commanders’ surrender.

The younger Massoud, though, warned that it was “not enough” in an op-ed for The Washington Post published on Wednesday, and urged the West to supply “more weapons, more ammo, and more supplies.”

He wrote, “If Taliban warlords attempt an assault, they will undoubtedly face stiff resistance from us.”

“Just as the National United Front flag flew 20 years ago, the National Resistance Front flag will fly over every position they attempt to occupy. Nonetheless, we are well aware that our military troops and logistics will be insufficient. They will quickly dwindle unless our Western allies can discover a means to feed us immediately.”

id=“i1874920” img class=“imgPhoto” src=“https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1874920/ahmad-massoud-poses-picture.jpg?w=400&e=efaac9d522a4da6c0ab1345b9e588e72” “Ahmad Massoud poses for a photograph.” alt=“Ahmad Massoud poses for a photograph.” “Ahmad Massoud,” title=”Ahmad Massoud,” title=”Ahmad Massoud,” title This is a condensed version of the information.