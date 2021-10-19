Taliban Promises Land, Gives $112 to Families of Suicide Bombers Who Attacked US Soldiers

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban awarded the families of suicide bombers who assaulted US and Afghan troops $112 each on Monday and promised them all a plot of land.

The decision stands in stark contrast to the Taliban’s efforts since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan to earn international support as the country’s rulers, while members of the international community have urged the Taliban to follow through on their pledges.

According to a tweet from Interior Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khosty on Tuesday, the Taliban’s acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, presented the money and land to dozens of the bombers’ family members during a gathering at a hotel in Kabul on Monday evening.

Khosty stated that Haqqani praised the sacrifices of “martyrs and fedayeen,” referring to fighters who perished in suicide attacks, and dubbed them “heroes of Islam and the country.”

He offered each family $112, the equivalent of 10,000 afghanis, at the end of the meeting, and pledged to also provide them with land, according to the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In a full auditorium, Khosty uploaded photographs of Haqqani, his face blurred, embracing the relatives.

The incident occurs as the Taliban strive to establish diplomatic relations with a world community that is hesitant to publicly acknowledge their government in Afghanistan. High-profile Taliban discussions with international leaders have centered on securing aid for destitute Afghans, as the United Nations anticipates that due to a severe economic catastrophe, practically the whole population will fall into poverty.

The Taliban’s proposal of prizes for suicide bombs reveals a split in their leadership. They are attempting to portray themselves as responsible authorities who provide security to all and have condemned suicide assaults carried out by their adversaries, the extremist group Islamic State (ISIS). When it comes to their followers, on the other hand, they applaud such techniques.

The Taliban cannot afford to enrage the United States, which has frozen billions of dollars in Afghan assets in US accounts as part of international sanctions. Disbursements totaling 75% of the previous government’s spending were halted by international monetary bodies.

At the same time, the Taliban cannot afford to lose their hardline base, particularly in light of the mounting threat from ISIS.

The Taliban employed suicide bombs and roadside explosives as tactics.