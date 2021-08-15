Taliban militants are pouring into Kabul from all sides as the US Embassy is evacuated.

Taliban fighters are said to have penetrated the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

According to the Associated Press, Taliban fighters are closing in on the city, quoting three Afghan authorities. The Afghan Interior Ministry told Reuters and Agence France-Presse that the Taliban were marching into the city from all sides.

According to two authorities, the US has begun to evacuate its embassy in the country.

One source told Reuters on Sunday, “We have a small batch of workers departing now as we speak, and the remainder of the team is ready to leave.” “The embassy is still operational.”

Following a huge breakthrough by the Taliban over a little more than a week, the Afghan government now only holds Kabul and five other provincial capitals out of the country’s 34. It follows the evacuation of the United States and its allies.

In several regions, Taliban insurgents encountered little resistance, with government forces frequently reporting a lack of support. On paper, the government had around 350,000 well-equipped military soldiers, but many analysts have questioned the actual number of boots on the ground since then.

On Sunday, Taliban terrorists took control of the vital eastern city of Jalalabad without a battle, giving them control of a road leading to Peshawar, Pakistan, and a main highway into landlocked Afghanistan.

Late Saturday, the Taliban took control of the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Taliban fighters took Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second and third largest cities, on Thursday.

In recent days, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has met with local leaders and foreign partners, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to the State Department, Ghani and Blinken addressed urgent steps to minimize violence in Afghanistan. Qatar, which has hosted so far fruitless peace negotiations, said it has pushed the rebels to commit to a ceasefire.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.