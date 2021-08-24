Taliban leader urges Afghans to remain in the country, promising to “provide their security.”

The Taliban urged the tens of thousands of Afghans attempting to exit the country to stay, offering to provide their safety.

According to Reuters, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid declared during a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday, “We promise their security.” He also urged the US not to encourage Afghans to flee the country.

Following the Taliban’s re-takeover of power in Afghanistan earlier this month, many Afghan people have sought refuge inside the airport, fearing a return to the violent rule that the group imposed from 1996 to 2001.

Mujahid stated that the group is working on a plan to allow women to return to work and that no one has been singled out for retaliation. According to Reuters, he stated that the group has “lost everything from the past.”

However, as previously reported by this website, UN Human Rights Council Chief Michelle Bachelet said her office has received “harrowing and credible” reports of human rights violations in areas controlled by the Taliban, including executions, restrictions on women’s and girls’ freedoms, recruitment of child soldiers, and repression of peaceful protests.

The G7 is also convening an emergency meeting on Tuesday, where world leaders will discuss attempts to evacuate western people and Afghan civilians. Some leaders are urging President Joe Biden to support a delay in the August 31 departure deadline, citing concerns about being able to evacuate everyone on time.

According to this publication, Biden is considering supporting the extension, but the Taliban has stated that it has not been warned of the possibility of an extension and will not grant one.

The Taliban declared on Tuesday that the US will be given “no extensions” to leave, referring to the deadline as a “red line.” Mujahid stated that after August 31, the group will have control of Kabul’s airport.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the US does not need the Taliban’s permission to stay in the country longer, adding that “how this goes will be the president’s decision.”

According to this website, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Tuesday that the airport in Kabul has more “order and structure,” and that it “is not as chaotic as it was in the first few days.”

Attempts to exit Afghanistan by a large number of Afghans have resulted in overcrowding. This is a condensed version of the information.