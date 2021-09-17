Taliban instructs male students in grades 6 through 12 to return to class; no word on female students.

The Taliban’s education ministry released a statement instructing all male pupils in grades six through twelve, as well as male teachers, to return to class, but no girls in the same age range were listed.

Girls in grades one through six have been permitted to return to school after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month. However, the Taliban’s failure to mention girls older than that in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday has raised fears that limitations on girls and women would be imposed again by the Taliban.

Women and girls were barred from attending school and working during the Taliban’s previous control in Afghanistan in the 1990s. Women are still not allowed to return to work in several areas, with the exception of women who work in health departments, hospitals, or education.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

India expresses concern that Afghanistan could be used to “spread terrorism.”

According to India’s Prime Minister, it is critical that the international community decides whether or not to recognize the new Taliban government in Afghanistan as a whole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in a video address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday that India supports the UN’s prominent role in this matter. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan make up the economic and security group.

Modi also stated that recent events in Afghanistan, where the Taliban surged to power in a surprise coup last month, will have the greatest influence on neighboring countries like India.

According to him, insecurity and fundamentalism in Afghanistan would breed terrorist and extremist views around the world. “Other radical organizations may be encouraged to use violence to gain control. Terrorism has struck all of our countries in the past.”

Modi continued, “Together, we must ensure that the soil of Afghanistan is not utilized to spread terrorism in any country.”

The instability, according to India’s leader, poses a number of other threats, including an unchecked influx of drugs, illegal weapons, and people trafficking. He highlighted that Afghanistan still has a huge stockpile of modern weapons and encouraged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to play a proactive role in monitoring these flows and improving information sharing.

