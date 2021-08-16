Taliban gains include the Bagram Air Base, which includes a prison housing Islamic State fighters.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban have taken control of the Bagram Air Base and its prison, which houses 5,000 convicts.

The former US outpost, which housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters, was taken over on Sunday, according to Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi. After the government failed, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s main city, Kabul.

The Taliban launched a siege on Jalalabad, the last major city not under their control, on Sunday. The gang also took the capitals of the provinces of Maidan Wardak, Khost, Kapisa, and Parwan, as well as the final government-controlled border station in the country.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Taliban fighters with heavy weapons poured out around the capital, with many breaking into Kabul’s abandoned presidential palace. According to the Associated Press, Taliban spokesperson and negotiator Suhail Shaheen said the militants would undertake negotiations in the coming days to build a “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

Earlier, a Taliban official said the group would announce the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the palace, the formal name of the country under Taliban rule before U.S.-led forces ousted the militants in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which were orchestrated by Al-Qaeda while it was being sheltered by the Taliban. That strategy, though, looked to be on hold.

Panic had swept Kabul. Throughout the day, helicopters rushed overhead, evacuating employees from the US Embassy. The American flag was lowered as smoke erupted near the facility while personnel destroyed sensitive documents. Several other Western missions were also planning to evacuate their personnel.

Afghans hastened to escape the country, queued up at cash machines to withdraw their life savings, fearful that the Taliban would reimpose the kind of ruthless rule that had all but abolished women’s rights. The terribly impoverished lingered in parks and open areas across the city, having fled their homes in the countryside for the assumed safety of the capital.

Despite the Taliban’s promises of a smooth transition, the US Embassy ceased operations and advised Americans to hide in situ rather than try to go to the airport late in the day.

According to two senior US military officials, commercial flights were halted as sporadic shooting erupted at the Kabul airport. Military flights continued to evacuate people, but the evacuations came to a standstill. This is a condensed version of the information.