Taliban fighters who were once detained in Kabul prison are now in charge of the facility.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban has taken control of a jail outside of eastern Kabul where numerous Taliban fighters were once held.

After pushing out guards and freeing all of the detainees at Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, dozens of Taliban insurgents have taken control. The prison had a history of violence, mass killings, and torture.

One Taliban leader told the Associated Press that he was imprisoned there for roughly 14 months and stated, “I feel so bad when I remember those days.” “Those were the worst days of my life, and now that I am free and can come here without fear, this is the happiest moment of my life.”

The prison has mass graves and torture chambers from the Soviet-occupied administration of the 1970s and 1980s. The prison was renowned for terrible conditions and overpopulation under the US-backed administration. Its 11 cell blocks housed twice as many inmates as they were designed to, including Taliban and criminals.

Thousands of Taliban were seized and arrested by the government, and Kabul’s main prison was once overcrowded. A Taliban leader walked around the empty corridors and cell blocks on Monday, showing his colleagues where he had been imprisoned previously.

It was a sign of Afghanistan’s abrupt and shocking new order, which began nearly a month ago when the militant group rushed into the capital and deposed the crumbling, US-backed government it had fought for 20 years.

The commander, who declined to disclose his name, was on his way to the compound with a group of his buddies for a personal visit. He was arrested over a decade ago in eastern Kunar province and transported to Pul-e-Charkhi handcuffed and blindfolded, he said the Associated Press.

The quick Taliban assumption of power has frightened many Afghans and governments around the world, who worry the movement will impose a similar, brutal rule as they did during their first reign in the 1990s. But for the Taliban militants, it’s a chance to celebrate a win after years of arduous combat, as well as a chance to see a city few have visited since the conflict began.

