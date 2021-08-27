Taliban denies an ex-request marine’s to remove 200 dogs and cats from Afghanistan.

Following explosions in the city on Thursday, a former British Royal Marine who built an animal refuge in Kabul claims the Taliban are blocking him from evacuating 200 dogs and cats from the country.

Paul “Pen” Farthing was standing near the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport when it exploded.

Farthing sent a direct message to Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Twitter, saying that he would not leave the country without the animals.

“All hell broke out at the airport circle, which is where I was, which is probably about a mile from the Abbey Gate explosions, and we had Taliban there firing into the air,” Farthing added.

“One fired a complete magazine from his AK-47 on automatic right next to the window of our bus, which was packed with ladies and children,” he claimed.

“And when we were attempting to exit the airport, we were tear-gassed, so we were definitely attempting to drive the vehicle while blindfolded. Farthing continued, “It was simply the most horrifying thing.”

In the mid-2000s, Farthing worked with British military in Afghanistan before founding the Nowzad animal shelter to save dogs, cats, and donkeys. He is now attempting to flee the nation with 140 dogs and 60 cats, as well as the shelter’s workers. Operation Ark is the name of his project.

“I’m sorry, but there’s nothing I can do. The staff has informed me that it is time for me to leave. They don’t believe a foreigner would be welcome,” Farthing told BBC News.

“Staff have requested that I bring as many dogs and cats as possible. “However, I can no longer get them past the Taliban checkpoints,” he explained.

On Thursday, Farthing sent a tweet to Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, requesting that he enable Farthing’s team to travel to the airport with the cats and dogs.

My team and my animals are stopped in the airport circle, Sir. We had a flight to catch. Could you please make it easier for our convoy to get into the airport safely? @suhailshaheen1 We are a non-governmental organization that will return to Afghanistan, but for the time being, I need to get everyone out safely.

