Taliban claims there is “no evidence” that Osama Bin Laden was behind 9/11 as a “excuse for war.”

According to a Taliban spokesperson, there is no evidence that Osama bin Laden, the late Al-Qaeda commander, was responsible for the 9/11 terror strikes in the United States.

As the August 31 deadline for the ultimate withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan approaches, Zabihullah Mujahid made the assertion in an interview with NBC Nightly News on Wednesday.

Bin Laden was the mastermind behind the strikes that led to the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. He first denied involvement in the September 11 attacks, but later claimed responsibility.

“When Osama Bin Laden became a problem for the Americans, he was in Afghanistan,” Mujahid stated.

“We have provided pledges that Afghan soil will not be used against anyone,” he added, despite the fact that there was no proof he was engaged.

“There is no proof. We have no proof he was engaged, even after 20 years of war,” Mujahid continued.

“So it sounds like, even today, after all this, you’re accepting no responsibility?” NBC’s Richard Engel challenged Mujahid on the issue.

He stated, “There was no reason for this conflict; it was an excuse for war.”

When Engel inquired about the US pullout from Afghanistan, Mujahid replied, “The withdrawal is virtually over.” These are the happiest times of our lives.”

The 9/11 Commission report, on the other hand, determined that “Usama Bin Ladin was the mastermind behind the attacks on September 11th.”

“As final preparations were underway throughout the summer of 2001, dissension erupted among al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan over whether to proceed,” the study said, referring to Al-relationship Qaeda’s to the Taliban and its previous commander, Mullah Omar.

“The Taliban’s leader, Mullah Omar, was against invading the US. Despite the misgivings of many of his senior lieutenants, Bin Ladin effectively overruled them, and the attacks went ahead,” according to the study.

In filmed words from 2004, bin Laden appeared to accept his role in the 9/11 attacks.

"God knows it never occurred to us to strike the towers, but as the situation grew untenable and we observed the injustice and oppression perpetrated by the American-Israeli coalition against our people in Palestine, we felt compelled to do so.