Taliban claim that women can attend universities but must study apart from men and wear the hijab.

Women in Afghanistan can continue to attend institutions, even for post-graduate degrees, according to the new Taliban government, but classes will be divided by gender and wearing a headscarf will be required.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban’s higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, revealed the new policy during a press conference on Sunday, one of the first acts of the newly created all-male government.

According to the news site, Haqqani stated that the Taliban did not want to turn back the clock on women’s rights, claiming that “we will start building on what exists today.”

Women who receive an education, on the other hand, will be subjected to restrictions such as a mandated Islamic dress code and gender-segregated classrooms. Haqqani stated that hijabs will be necessary, but did not specify whether or not headscarves or face coverings will be required as well.

“Boys and females would not be allowed to study together,” Haqqani stated. “Co-education will not be permitted.”

According to the Associated Press, Haqqani noted that university disciplines will be evaluated as well, but that he wants Afghan universities to be competitive with those across the world.

The Taliban’s latest pronouncement comes ahead of a highly anticipated next chapter. Women and girls were forbidden from public life and education, and music and art were prohibited when the terrorist group last ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

Universities were co-ed prior to the Taliban’s control, and female students were not required to follow a dress code.

When the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan on August 15, they promised to take a different, more inclusive approach than they had two decades before. However, no women or non-Taliban figures have been assigned to key positions in the new government, and the Taliban have reportedly used violence against female protestors and Afghan journalists, raising concerns that little has changed.

In addition, the Taliban’s new Cabinet comprises members of the former government as well as people committed to terrorism and violence against Americans. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that seeing some of the “same persons” in the newly constituted administration is “troubling.”

“It’s concerning. Looking at their lineup so far, it appears to be the same people we’ve seen before. I. This is a condensed version of the information.