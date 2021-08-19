Taliban assassinates a woman for not wearing a burqa.

On the same day the Islamic terrorist group claimed to respect women’s rights, Taliban fighters shot and killed a woman from Afghanistan’s Takhar region who stepped out in public without a burqa.

According to Fox News, a photo from the incident in Taloqan district shows the unidentified woman laying in a pool of blood with her parents and other family members gathered around her body after she was executed for not wearing a head covering.

The assassination took place after the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Sunday, and ousted the government, which had lost the support of its former Western partners following their military withdrawal from the country.

The Taliban’s longtime spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, promised Tuesday that the country’s new de facto authorities will respect women’s rights within the parameters of their understanding of Sharia law, but he didn’t go into detail. Women were also urged to return to work, and girls were allowed to return to school as a result of the group’s efforts.

However, once the gang assumed power, the streets of Kabul were said to be devoid of women. Women were confined to their houses and television and music were outlawed under the Taliban’s prior regime before the US-led war that began in 2001 forced the group out of power.

Following the Sept. 11 bombings, which terrorist group Al-Qaeda orchestrated from Afghanistan while being harbored by the Taliban, then-President George W. Bush ordered the attack.

Despite the Taliban’s almost two-decade struggle with the United States, Mujahid stated that the Taliban aspired for good relations with foreign nations and that no group would be allowed to use the country’s territory for attacks against other countries.

“I want to reassure the world community, especially the United States, that no one will suffer,” Mujahid stated.

He went on to say, “We don’t want any internal or external adversaries.”

A day after Mujahid stated the Taliban’s aspirations for friendly relations, some 100 United Nations personnel left Afghanistan for Kazakhstan.

“This is a temporary measure designed to allow the UN to continue providing assistance to the people of Afghanistan with the least amount of interruption while also limiting risk to UN personnel,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Meanwhile, several countries have shuttered their embassies or terminated diplomatic posts in Afghanistan.