Taliban are hunting Americans, according to a pregnant California mother stranded in Kabul.

A pregnant woman from California who is imprisoned in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, claims that the Taliban is chasing Americans and conducting door-to-door searches for them.

The woman, who only gave her first name, Nasria, spoke to Voice of America (VOA) on Friday about her experiences since US forces departed Afghanistan on August 31.

The 25-year-old had gone to the nation in June to see family and get married, but she is now stranded there with no way out. For the sake of anonymity, she was only addressed by her first name.

“There have been days when I’ve wondered, ‘Am I going to make it home?’ Is this where I’m going to wind up? “Am I going to die here?” she wondered.

Nasria claimed that the Taliban, who now control Kabul and much of Afghanistan, were on the lookout for Americans.

She explained, “Apparently they’re going door-to-door […] trying to check if anyone has the blue passport.”

Her return flight to the United States had been canceled.

Nasria claimed that she and her husband attempted to board an evacuation flight from Kabul airport, and that the State Department had told her where to wait for admission.

Despite producing her US passport, Nasria claims the Taliban refused to let her enter.

“It was so difficult just to get on a plane. We had to sleep on the streets on a few of occasions. People were literally stepping on top of one another. Nasria stated, “That’s how horrible it was.”

Nasria recalled how the Taliban barred her and her husband from entering the airport while US forces evacuated American nationals and Afghan allies.

“Our troops were actually at the gate, ready for us to keep walking, and they had barred us,” she explained. “I walked by them and started walking as fast as I could, and they started shooting right by my leg and urged me to come back.”

Nasria’s husband, an Afghan national, begged with the Taliban at one time to let her escape on her own, but she refused because she was pregnant and knew she would never return to Afghanistan.

"I'm going to need a father for my child…