Taliban Agrees to ‘Deconfliction’ Terms, Allowing Evacuations at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban agreed to terms for a “deconfliction mechanism” that will allow evacuations from Kabul airport.

General Frank McKenzie, the director of US Central Command, met with the Taliban in Qatar on Sunday to discuss arrangements for getting refugees out of Afghanistan, according to a US official.

McKenzie told the Taliban, according to the anonymous official, that the US troops would protect the airport with force if necessary.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Meanwhile, the United States sent tens of thousands of troops back into Afghanistan on Monday in an attempt to protect the airport for the tens of thousands of Americans, Afghans, and others hoping to leave Taliban rule. According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, 2,500 American troops are now stationed at the airport.

McKenzie’s meeting on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, the site of long-running meetings between senior Taliban political officials, Americans, and others, highlighted the Taliban’s rapid climb to power after a weeklong offensive in which the group seized control of Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s takeover comes only two weeks before President Joe Biden’s deadline for withdrawing the last American combat troops from Afghanistan and ending the country’s involvement in the conflict. The Taliban, emboldened by the retreat, stormed Kabul on Sunday, causing chaos as foreign diplomats and Afghans hurried to the airport, one of the few remaining escape routes.

In three days of pandemonium at the airport, at least seven people have perished, including two armed men killed by US forces and Afghans who jumped from the wheel wells of a US combat plane as it took off. Both commercial and military air operations have been paused for the time being, according to Kirby, due to persons on the civilian side of the airport interfering with takeoffs and landings.

Kirby said the US was deploying yet another battalion to try to secure the airport, but that the total number of US troops to protect the airport’s evacuations would stay at 6,000. He did not provide any other information.

McKenzie is the top commander in charge of the United States’ remaining soldiers in Kabul. He is also in charge of US military activities in the larger Middle East as the head of US Central Command. This is a condensed version of the information.