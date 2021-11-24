Takumi Minamino could be on his way to assisting Liverpool in their January plans.

If there’s one thing that will make a manager look like a genius, it’s when one of their substitutes contributes right away.

Last season, we witnessed a great illustration of this at West Ham. James Milner was irritated by his withdrawal, but he saw the light when his replacement, Curtis Jones, set up the game’s first goal within seconds.

Last weekend’s 4-0 triumph over Arsenal saw something similar happen, however the bench players were responsible for the final goal rather than the first.

Jordan Henderson and Takumi Minamino had only been on the pitch for 45 seconds when the former delivered a crisp pass forward to Sadio Mane, who was on the edge of the Arsenal box.

Then, thanks to some fantastic work from Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold was able to pick up Minamino at the back post for his first goal at Anfield.

At least, it was his first goal for Liverpool at Anfield. When he scored for Red Bull Salzburg in their 4-3 loss to the defending European champions in October 2019, the Japanese international made himself known to the vast majority of Kopites for the first time.

It’s fair to argue that almost two years into his English career, he hasn’t yet had a trademark moment to equal what he had with his previous team.

However, his chances at Liverpool have been limited, with eight of his 14 appearances coming in domestic cup competitions.

It says a lot that 788 of his 1482 minutes in red have been spent with Divock Origi, compared to only 619 with Salah and between 441 and 467 with each of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane.

Minamino’s goal on Saturday demonstrated what he is capable of when he is part of an attacking move that makes use of Liverpool’s numbers 10 and 11.

The former Salzburg man was able to sneak into space unobserved because the Arsenal defenders were obviously focused with them.

Despite the fact that he hasn’t played much and has often been a member of a shadow side when he has, Minamino has a strong track record of assisting on goals, particularly since the start of last season.

