Takumi Minamino confirms Liverpool’s favorite position and claims Hwang Hee-chan.

Although Mohamed Salah has shown no signs of slowing down in front of goal this season, Liverpool will be well aware of the attacking issue that awaits them in January, with the Africa Cup of Nations just a month away.

The Egyptian, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita are all poised to leave for the mid-season continental competition, leaving Jurgen Klopp without two of his most dangerous attacking threats for a crucial point of the season.

Salah leads the Premier League with 13 goals in 14 games and 19 goals in all competitions, while Diogo Jota and Mane are third and fourth, respectively, with eight goals in 13 league games (nine from 17 total) and seven goals in 14 league games (nine from 19 overall).

Klopp will be hoping that the Portuguese can keep up their good form without the African two, and that Roberto Firmino can return from injury and regain form in time to fill the deficit.

Takumi Minamino is one player who will be expecting to be called upon in the coming weeks to help alleviate the impact of Salah and Mane’s absence.

So far this season, the Japan international has four goals from ten games, and he made his Premier League debut against Arsenal last month.

Klopp lauded the forward’s flexibility following the win over the Gunners, promising him more playing time in the coming weeks.

He told reporters, “You can’t understand how delighted I am with Taki.” “He’s in an amazing place right now, and I believe he was our solution for four spots today.”

“Five positions, actually, because he could have played all three up front and both eight places.” He’s having a great time, as you can see.

“I believe he did exceptionally well for Japan in international games.” He’s here now, and he’s very essential to us.

“Everyone was ecstatic that he scored the goal, even us.” His performance today demonstrates how well he is training right now.

“There’s no question he’ll play games.”

