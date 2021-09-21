Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita were good against Norwich for Liverpool.

Clutched an Idah shot and handled rare Norwich sorties with ease, saving Tzolis’ penalty with his foot. He was also quick off the mark.

On his debut, he was composed and confident enough to raid down the flank, and he was unaffected by Giannoulis’ penalty.

They were dominant in the air but not so much on the ground, and they were let down by some shaky passes in the opening half before calming down as the game continued.

In a true battle with the physical Idah, he emerged victorious, as he blocked two penalty rebound attempts beautifully. The performance of the captain.

Deliveries from the corners created a slew of issues, prompting the opening. At times, defensively forced to work, and a good cross for the second. Subbed.

On his 50th appearance as a defensive midfielder, he showed good discipline and nice footwork to get out of tight positions. When pushed further forward in the second half, I was impressed.

On rare occasions, he had a brilliant moment, but he clung to the ball for much too long and squandered energy cleaning up his own blunders. Continued to play well in the second half, assisting on Minamino’s second goal.

With a great exhibition of pressing and passing, he helped Liverpool dominate the midfield in the first half-hour. At halftime, he was replaced.

In the first half, the debutant had little chances to display his pace, but he did cut inside to create one opening, which he fired into the side-netting. As the game progressed, it became more noticeable after the intermission.

Provided a focal point for the offense, pressed well, and assisted the opener with his presence. Liverpool’s second goal came from a wonderful header, and they came close with another effort. He’s back – for the second time.

Took the opening goal superbly and was always a threat when running into space behind the Norwich defense, and his perseverance paid off with a smart second goal.

On debut, he performed admirably in the defensive midfield role.

I made one stupid square pass that got me in trouble, but I was otherwise fine.

I got a few touches on the ball.