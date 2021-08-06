Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas believe that Lionel Messi is interested in joining Liverpool.

Following their impressive performances in Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Bologna on Thursday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for Kostas Tsimikas and Takumi Minamino.

As Klopp selected two different sides in back-to-back friendlies against the Serie A club, it was a spectacular Minamino strike that proved the difference between the two sides.

Minamino has had a shaky Anfield career to start, but he caught the eye with a number of goals over the summer and appears to be set to take off this season.

Tsimikas, meanwhile, arrived in the midst of a pandemic and was plagued by Covid-19 and injuries during his first season at Anfield.

But, judging by their manager’s post-game comments to Lfctv, the pair have impressed him: “I appreciate the manner we scored the goals, the opponents hated it because they lost the ball, but it was very fantastic football [from us]against a highly defensive-oriented club.”

“There were a lot of things I enjoyed. It was really impressive in the second game when we retained the ball and had the perfect tempo for passing and got them moving.

“I enjoyed the rhythm we were playing, and we counted the opportunities we had and knew we had to take advantage of them.

He went on to say, “Kostas was pretty good today.” “It’s true that Owen Beck played 15 minutes and Taki has had a fantastic preseason.

“Seeing Shaq’s quality here and all of these things is great. So is having centre-backs, playing football, and Joe is [playing]new long balls from right to left, which is a lovely little asset and allows us to switch the game faster, so everything is OK.

“We have to become acquainted to each other again, rapidly, even if the lads haven’t played with each other in a long time, and then we have to make sure we’re ready for the season.

